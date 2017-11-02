Experience matters for mayor

I was surprised and disappointed to see the CDT endorsement for mayor. Dismissing Don Hahn’s long record of involvement in local government and the community is a mistake. Don has been involved in the community for his whole adult life, and he has represented many marginalized people In his work with local human service agencies, as well as his professional work. All of this is in addition to his formal work as a member of council and its president.
I hope borough residents will take this experience into account when they make their choice for mayor. It is imperative that we have a mayor who can put all sorts of issues into the context of borough history and then work toward the better future that we all want.
Mary M. Dupuis, State College
