McClain will be an outstanding judge

November 02, 2017 10:59 PM

Being a magisterial district judge involves a lot more than filing traffic citations, no matter how long one does it. It requires an acute, focused mind and the ability to carefully interpret and apply laws. Casey McClain has 16 years of experience as an attorney in the toughest job around. He is a fierce and formidable advocate for his clients, and I expect he will bring that same commitment and dedication to serving as our next magisterial district judge.

His opponent claims to be the only certified and qualified candidate, but he isn’t telling us the whole story: He had to take a four-week class to become certified to hold the office of magisterial district judge in Pennsylvania, because he is not a lawyer. Casey McClain is and he has the qualifications, education and experience required to be an outstanding judge. You simply cannot compare a four-week class to 16 years of on-the-job experience. Learning as you go is no substitute for experience.

Our next judge shouldn’t start his tenure by not being honest. We need a straight-shooter who always puts his duty above his own ambition. That candidate is Casey McClain.

Justin P. Miller, Bellefonte

