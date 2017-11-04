Local, state tax reform also needed

A tax break for the American people is in progress right now. The U.S. House and Senate are working on a agreement to reduce taxes on middle-class American’s and lower the corporate tax to 20 percent. But when local, county and state governments see that the people have more money in their pockets, they will certainly want what you have gained and probably more. For them to do that they would raise your annual property tax a little more than what the usual increase is. They would add more local and state taxes on electric, phone, television, water, sewer, oil, gas, etc. I think you get message! I believe it’s a great idea for a federal tax cut to boost the economy. If we are to gain anything, we must also have tax reform in the local, county and state governments.
Pennsylvania is a large taxation state with a large employee government. To achieve lower taxes in Pennsylvania, we would have to go with smaller government, slow the spending and have more fiscal responsible political leaders. Tax more! Spend more! That’s what they do best. Go online type in “Pa. Debt Clock.” It explains everything, the state government spends more than what it takes in. Maybe taxpayers ought to ask legislators why you trying to squeeze the last dime out of us? Their answer would be: Before I answer your question let me tell about what my dog did yesterday! Wake up, America.
Ed Emel, Bellefonte
Comments