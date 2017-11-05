Vote Hahn for State College mayor

There is no other mayoral candidate so on the pulse of, and so well-equipped to tackle, the diverse and complex issues we face in the borough as Don Hahn.
With 25 years of public service to State College, including 12 years on the State College Borough Council and terms on numerous State College authorities, boards and commissions, Don brings the preparation and comprehensive perspective needed to continue to tackle our complex issues of neighborhood stability, fiscal balance, and diversity and inclusion.
Don’s skill and leadership in effectively running our public forums is also unmatched. As council president for two years, Don consistently impressed me with his skill in ensuring that council and community members were all given equal and balanced opportunity to share their perspectives. Don’s conscious and thoughtful approach ensured that as a new councilperson from an underrepresented demographic, I was able to participate fully and meaningfully in our public forums.
Beyond the borough, Don’s consistent approach of “leadership through listening” has also earned him an excellent reputation and excellent working relationships with the surrounding municipalities and throughout Pennsylvania.
Please join me in support of Don Hahn as the next mayor of State College.
Sarah Klinetob Lowe, State College
The writer is a former member of State College Borough Council.
