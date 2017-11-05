Early waiver not special treatment

I write regarding the recent story that stated Judge Thomas King Kistler was granted the early waiver of the driving under influence charges against him. From that, people may infer that Judge Kistler somehow was granted special treatment because of his status.
Far from the truth!
To my knowledge, any person charged can waive his or her hearing if his or her attorney will make those arrangements. I recently made those same arrangements for a client of mine in Centre County. It is not uncommon and Judge Kistler was assuredly given no special treatment because of his position.
I have the utmost respect for him and I wish him the very best in his retirement.
I just want to set the record straight.
Frederick D. Lingle, Esq., Lock Haven
