Letters to the Editor

Early waiver not special treatment

November 05, 2017 11:12 PM

I write regarding the recent story that stated Judge Thomas King Kistler was granted the early waiver of the driving under influence charges against him. From that, people may infer that Judge Kistler somehow was granted special treatment because of his status.

Far from the truth!

To my knowledge, any person charged can waive his or her hearing if his or her attorney will make those arrangements. I recently made those same arrangements for a client of mine in Centre County. It is not uncommon and Judge Kistler was assuredly given no special treatment because of his position.

I have the utmost respect for him and I wish him the very best in his retirement.

I just want to set the record straight.

Frederick D. Lingle, Esq., Lock Haven

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'We've got a lot of work to,' Coach Franklin says after the loss to Michigan State

    Penn State football coach James Franklin refers to the football program as a “young program” during the post game press conference Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 at Spartan Stadium.

'We've got a lot of work to,' Coach Franklin says after the loss to Michigan State

'We've got a lot of work to,' Coach Franklin says after the loss to Michigan State 1:14

'We've got a lot of work to,' Coach Franklin says after the loss to Michigan State
Penn State prepared for a lot of different game situations ahead of Michigan State. A 3-hour rain delay was not one of them. 1:07

Penn State prepared for a lot of different game situations ahead of Michigan State. A 3-hour rain delay was not one of them.
John McGonigal previews Penn State-Michigan State from Spartan Stadium 1:55

John McGonigal previews Penn State-Michigan State from Spartan Stadium

View More Video