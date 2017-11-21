The ball is in Penn State’s court

The facts of the case:
1) The community does not want luxurious student accommodation at the Whitehall Road site, where it threatens our water, farmland and the best view in Nittany Valley.
2) The community occupied the land for 127 days, raised more than $40,000 for a legal case they fought for over 2.5 years to prevent this development.
3) The developer, Toll Brothers, does not want to build there in the face of such strong opposition. They want to enter our community as good neighbors.
4) Penn State has another piece of land it could sell and which Toll Brothers said they want to buy.
Here is a golden opportunity for Penn State to do right by its community. Come on, Penn State! Do the right thing.
David Hughes, State College
