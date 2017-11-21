Letters to the Editor

The ball is in Penn State’s court

November 21, 2017 10:17 PM

The facts of the case:

1) The community does not want luxurious student accommodation at the Whitehall Road site, where it threatens our water, farmland and the best view in Nittany Valley.

2) The community occupied the land for 127 days, raised more than $40,000 for a legal case they fought for over 2.5 years to prevent this development.

3) The developer, Toll Brothers, does not want to build there in the face of such strong opposition. They want to enter our community as good neighbors.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

4) Penn State has another piece of land it could sell and which Toll Brothers said they want to buy.

Here is a golden opportunity for Penn State to do right by its community. Come on, Penn State! Do the right thing.

David Hughes, State College

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Marcus Allen talks about the loss of Troy Apke against Maryland

    Penn State safety Marcus Allen said he felt bad about the loss of safety Troy Apke for the first half against Maryland after a targeting penalty against Nebraska. He promised to play his heart out for his fellow safety.

Marcus Allen talks about the loss of Troy Apke against Maryland

Marcus Allen talks about the loss of Troy Apke against Maryland 0:35

Marcus Allen talks about the loss of Troy Apke against Maryland
Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women 1:28

Journalist Charlie Rose accused of sexual misconduct by 8 women
Official A Wrinkle in Time US Trailer 2:25

Official A Wrinkle in Time US Trailer

View More Video