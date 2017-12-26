Giving credit where credit is due

Surely you jest, Ed Rogers.
In a recent column (“Will Trump Get Credit for Economy,” Dec. 20, 2017) you describe the economic performance under President Obama as “poor” and wonder if Trump will get the credit he deserves for the now “revving” economy.
Let me refresh your memory on the economic conditions Obama inherited. We were hemorrhaging 800,000 jobs per month when President Barack Obama took office. It was the Great Recession that trickle-down economics put us in.
You refer to Obama’s policies as “job killing.” Surely, you jest. Under Obama we enjoyed a record of 75 consecutive months of job creation that totaled 11.3 million jobs.
Unemployment was approaching double digits under Bush. When Obama left office unemployment was cut to 4.9
When Obama took office the stock market was floundering at 7,949. When he left office it was at 19,732. If the market during Donald Trump’s presidency equals the growth under Obama, it would have to surpass 50,000. Today, the Dow is under 25,000
There is one point in your column that is fair. Let’s give credit where credit is due. Surely you jest when proposing Trump deserves credit for the strong economy fueled by Obama’s leadership.
Arnold Tilden, State College
