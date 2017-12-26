Letters to the Editor

Unfortunate circumstances

December 26, 2017 12:15 AM

Nittany Valley Water Coalition lost the Toll brothers court battle due to a strange anomaly in the timing and language of when the lawsuit can be filed. We were supposed to file before the final approval, which we didn’t. However, the final approval was supposed to take care of local laws, which it didn’t. The second part is conveniently overlooked and our greedy officials are happily pointing out that we lost.

Unfortunately, the entire region stands to lose clean water based merely on the timeliness of the lawsuit filing.

Not uncomfortable with the elevated lead levels in Penn State’s on campus water supply, PSU officials are boldly surging ahead to risk the region’s water quality. What a shame, Penn State.

Smita Bharti, State College

