Letters to the Editor

What’s ‘just’ and ‘humane’ on taxes

January 01, 2018 10:46 PM

My boyhood hero, Robert Kennedy, used to say that “Jobs are better than welfare.” As a liberal/progressive Democrat, I agree. But I would add that having a job that pays a good and living wage that is well above the federal government’s “official poverty line” is the human right of every American who is willing to lead a responsible and productive life. Therefore, I am proposing that following the November 2018 elections, our president and Congress reverse the 2017 tax cuts and instead spend $1 trillion on a federal government jobs-creation bill that guarantees a job with dignity and respect to all Americans that not only pays well above the official poverty line, but which also pays well above the “near-poverty line” (which is 100 to 125 percent of the official poverty line).

It is the “humane” and “just” thing to do.

Stewart Epstein, Rochester, N.Y.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch 5-year-old react to news of Saquon Barkley leaving Penn State

    Little girl is upset after hearing from her mother that Saquon Barkley is leaving Penn State to declare for the NFL Draft, Monday, Jan. 1, 2018.

Watch 5-year-old react to news of Saquon Barkley leaving Penn State

Watch 5-year-old react to news of Saquon Barkley leaving Penn State 0:46

Watch 5-year-old react to news of Saquon Barkley leaving Penn State
First Night State College features icy art 1:25

First Night State College features icy art
A walk through the First Night State College ice sculptures 4:40

A walk through the First Night State College ice sculptures

View More Video