Donald Trump was elected on a pledge to “drain the swamp.” Today piranhas are swimming in the sewer he created.
Presidential advisers Steven Mnuchin and Gary Kohn, from Goldman Sachs, have sold a fairy tale of tax cuts to the middle class. Ultimately, 83 percent of these benefits will go to the richest 1 percent of taxpayers while the existing pay-as-you-go law will require cuts in Medicare and Social Security that you paid for. Is this what Trump promised?
Billionaire Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is suspected of money laundering ties to Russian oligarchs during his tenure at the Bank of Cyprus. The former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was fired for lying to the FBI. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price was forced out for wasting taxpayer dollars on personal private jet transportation. Price also participated in questionable insider stock market trades while he was in the House of Representatives. Many other Trump picks have been forced out in just his first year as president.
Nearly all consumer financial protections are under attack. Do you really trust Wells Fargo to police themselves?
Trump fired former FBI director James Comey and is now trying to fire special counsel Robert Mueller because they were getting closer to the collusion with Russia, obstruction of justice, violations of the emoluments clause-(conflicts of interest) and possible Russian money laundering by the president himself. Whatever happened to no man is above the law?
Isn’t it time for more Trump supporters to take a second look?
Michel P. Wilcox, Cochranton
