Letters to the Editor

CPI a worthy grant recipient

January 08, 2018 01:41 AM

Congratulations to the Central Pennsylvania Institute for Science and Technology for receiving a $4 million dollar grant from the state’s Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program to help build a new health sciences training facility. Gov. Tom Wolf and Sen. Jake Corman visited CPI in Pleasant Gap last week (Jan.3) to make the announcement. CPI is a great resource to have in our community and their graduates are in high demand. Good luck to the talented CPI teams at the upcoming SkillsUSA (PA) competition!

Linda Musser, Bellefonte

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Rabbits show off their hops at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

    The rabbit hopping contest entertains at the Pennsylvania Farm Show, Sun. Jan. 7, 2018, in Harrisburg.

Rabbits show off their hops at the Pennsylvania Farm Show

Rabbits show off their hops at the Pennsylvania Farm Show 0:35

Rabbits show off their hops at the Pennsylvania Farm Show
Class is always in session at the Penn State horse barn 1:14

Class is always in session at the Penn State horse barn
Class is always in session at the Penn State horse barn 1:14

Class is always in session at the Penn State horse barn

View More Video