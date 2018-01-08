CPI a worthy grant recipient

Congratulations to the Central Pennsylvania Institute for Science and Technology for receiving a $4 million dollar grant from the state’s Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program to help build a new health sciences training facility. Gov. Tom Wolf and Sen. Jake Corman visited CPI in Pleasant Gap last week (Jan.3) to make the announcement. CPI is a great resource to have in our community and their graduates are in high demand. Good luck to the talented CPI teams at the upcoming SkillsUSA (PA) competition!
Linda Musser, Bellefonte
