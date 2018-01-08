Nestle news exciting way to start 2018

I am writing to convey my support for the Nestle Waters Centre County manufacturing facility proposed for our community. As an owner of several Centre County businesses, I am very encouraged that a company of Nestle’s size and reputation is looking to our area to expand its operations. Having lost numerous manufacturing jobs in our county over the past 20 years, it is exciting to see this come to fruition for the residents of our county. I would ask that our commissioners and the supervisors in all our townships and boroughs support this project. It will inevitably have a large ripple effect on our entire region. This is an exciting news to start 2018.
Scott Good, State College
The writer is president of Goodco Mechanical Inc.
