Officials should be responsive

I found it difficult to wrap my brain around Rep. Kerry Benninghoff’s recent reference to Einstein’s definition of insanity in the CDT. I agree that you cannot reasonably expect a different outcome by repeating the same tired mistakes (i.e. trickle-down economics) of the past. However, if he really believes that change is in order, why on earth does he continue to oppose HB 722, which addresses the issue of gerrymandering in Pennsylvania?
HB 722 and SB 22 would go a long way toward ending the partisan gridlock that continues to harm us all. Passing HB 722 and SB 22 would empower us to finally elect legislators who must be responsive to our needs and wishes in order to keep their jobs. Sadly, Rep. Benninghoff is far from alone in his disregard for election fairness and integrity. Pennsylvania Speaker Mike Turzai and State Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman also continue to oppose HB 722 and SB 22.
Anyone who cares about fairness and responsive government needs to contact Rep. Benninghoff, Sen. Corman and Speaker Turzai and ask them why they believe that some voters are more important than others? Urge them to support HB 722 and SB 22. You can also check out the non-partisan efforts of Fair Districts PA. And while you are at it, be sure to call Rep. Mike Hanna, Rep. Rich Irvin and Rep. Scott Conklin to thank them for co-sponsoring HB 722. At least some of our elected officials actually try to understand Einstein.
George Polycranos, Port Matilda
Comments