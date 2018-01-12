Letters to the Editor

Support Nestle Waters project

January 12, 2018 08:43 PM

I am writing to convey my support for the Nestle Waters Centre County manufacturing facility proposed for our community. I have been working in Centre County for the past 25 years and have recently invested in opening an office in State College. Centre County is a gem with a low cost of living, great outdoor recreation and big city cultural activities. Having a high profile company like Nestle Waters will help draw attention to other potential manufacturers and will be great way to retain some of our young talent. I would ask the commissioners and the supervisors in all our townships and boroughs to support this project.

Debra J. Dellaposta

She is the president of Doing Better Business

