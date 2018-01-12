Letters to the Editor

What an amazing turnaround

January 12, 2018 08:43 PM

It’s time for an update on the health and wellness of our country. The stock market is at an all-time high. Unemployment is at a 17 year low. Consumer confidence is through the roof. The GDP is showing great growth due to eliminating crippling federal regulations imposed by executive order by President Barack Obama. The tax reform legislation has been passed which will spur our economy on to greater heights.

Liberals are screaming with their hair on fire about the deficit raised by a trillion dollars. My question to them is: Where were you for the last eight years when President Obama more than doubled the deficit? He caused more debt than all 43 previous presidents combined. Where were all you liberal deficit hawks then? How is your 401(k) doing? Pretty awesome, I’m sure! Don’t let facts get in the way of your Democrat talking points.

Our country is definitely headed in the right direction after eight years of leading from behind! The Islamic State is on the run mainly because President Donald Trump has taken the handcuffs off our military and let them do their job, fighting the war on terror. God bless our troops and God bless the USA!

Rick Rathfon, Shippenville

