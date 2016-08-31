Crop mobs at work here at home

“Breakfast Briefing” in the Aug. 23 CDT carried an article headlined “Crop mob gets to work at Vt. farm.”
Thanks to a grant from Penn State’s Sustainability Institute, Crop Mobs are also at work right here in Happy Valley. Students and community members connect with local, sustainable farmers through a day of various tasks, including harvesting, planting and learning about sustainable farming practices. We encourage any interested community members to attend a State College Crop Mob.
If interested, please vist our website at statecollegecropmobs.wixsite.com/cropmobs or follow our Facebook page to receive updates on upcoming Crop Mobs.
Emma Rohan, State College
Comments