Thanks for support

After being missing for a year and three months the “Fallen Soldier Statues” from the Gatesburg Veteran’s Memorial recently were recovered unharmed. The statues were found by the Ferguson Township Police Department during a night patrol about four feet off the highway through Gatesburg.
The original statues had been replaced and dedicated at the 2016 Memorial Day service at Gatesburg thanks to donations from 18 individuals and six area organizations. The donations included funds to cover added security and lighting at the memorial.
The original statues are being donated, one to the Pine Grove Mills VFW Post 5825, and one to the State College VFW Post 321. These two organizations donated the most toward the replacement of the statues and security at Gatesburg.
The undersigned wishes to thank all the donors and concerned for the great support during this time.
Ernie Harpster, Warriors Mark
The writer is a member of the Gatesburg Historical Committee.
