Check facts on deportations

The CDT carried an article on Sept. 1 headlined “Trump vows to deport millions of immigrants,” with the pull-quote from Donald Trump, “Anyone who has entered the United States illegally is subject to deportation.”
It appears Trump thinks that few deportations are happening and he’s proposing a radical new national policy. Time for a fact check. According to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement website (https://www.ice.gov/removal-statistics), ICE deported 2,878,672 people from the U.S. between 2008-2015 due to immigration violations. Yes, that’s almost 3 million people.
Of this number, 49.2 percent (1,424,368 people) were convicted criminals, and the other 50.8 percent were non-criminal immigration violators.
Trump advocates for a “deportation force,” but the United States already has a deportation force called ICE. Trump says he would prioritize the deportation of criminals, people who have overstayed their visas and other immediate security risks. The current ICE policy already aligns with this approach, as outlined under the “Priorities” tab in the website.
In this election season, fact checking is even more important than ever.
Liz Kisenwether, State College
