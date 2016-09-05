Sports

O'Brien says Watt will play Sunday in Texans' opener

HOUSTON

J.J. Watt will play in Houston's season opener against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Watt returned to practice on Monday for the first time since back surgery in July and coach Bill O'Brien said after practice that he would play.

Watt missed all of training camp and the Texans' four preseason games after surgery to repair a herniated disk in his back.

The Texans activated him from the physically unable to perform list on Saturday and the team announced that he passed his physical on Sunday.

Watt, the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in three of the past four seasons, hasn't missed a game in his five-year career. The defensive end also sat out the entire preseason in 2012 because of an elbow injury and returned for the season opener.

