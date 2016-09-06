China hold Iran to 0-0 for first 2018 qualifying point

China picked up its first point in the third round of Asian qualifying for the 2018 World Cup, holding Iran to 0-0 in Shenyang on Tuesday.
China lost to South Korea 3-2 in Seoul in the opening Group A game five days previously. Another loss, and its dreams of adding to a solitary appearance at the World Cup, back in 2002, were hanging by a thread.
---
SAUDI ARABIA 2 IRAQ 1
Nawaf Al Abid scored twice from the penalty spot in the last nine minutes to put Saudi Arabia in first place in Group B.
Mohanad Abdulraheem scored early for Iraq, which also lost in Australia, and was still searching for a first point after two matches.
The game was played outside Kuala Lumpur because of security issues in Iraq.
SOUTH KOREA 0, SYRIA 0
This was also in Malaysia due to the ongoing security situation in Syria.
South Korea dominated possession but was frustrated by a hard-working Syrian backline.
Comments