Pouille & Monfils picked for Davis Cup semifinal vs. Croatia

Rising star Lucas Pouille and Gael Monfils have been selected to play for France in the Davis Cup semifinal against Croatia next week.
Pouille knocked out 14-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the fourth round of the U.S. Open on Sunday, and faced Monfils in the quarterfinals later Tuesday, guaranteeing a French semifinalist.
Pouille has played only one match for France, beating Jiri Vesely in the 3-1 quarterfinal win against the Czech Republic.
Davis Cup veteran Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, also through to the quarters at Flushing Meadows, has again been selected by captain Yannick Noah, but Gilles Simon has been dropped.
Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert, the world's top-ranked doubles pair, complete the lineup for the match in Zadar.
They were still in doubles contention at the U.S. Open.
