Police: Ex-Clemson QB Boyd charged with shoving club bouncer

Former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd has been arrested after authorities say he pushed a bouncer who told him he couldn't enter a crowded bar in Greenville.
Greenville Police said in a news release that Boyd turned himself in Tuesday to face an assault and battery charge.
The police report says Boyd was trying to get in the On the Roxx bar around 11:30 p.m. July 14 when the bouncer told him he would have to wait because the club was at capacity.
Investigators say Boyd then shoved the bouncer who as he fell, knocked a woman to the ground.
Police spokesman Gilberto Franco said in an email the bouncer waited until the next day to report the incident, and it took investigators two months to investigate the encounter.
Arrest records did not indicate if Boyd had a lawyer.
Boyd was Clemson's starting quarterback from 2011 to 2013.
Comments