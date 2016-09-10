Pitt beats Penn State 42-39

Pitt defensive lineman Ejuan Price pressures Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley as he looks for an open teammate during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Penn State linebacker Von Walker pulls down Pitt wide receiver Quadree Henderson during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi and Penn State coach James Franklin talk after the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Pitt defensive back Terrish Webb stops Penn State's DaeSean Hamilton from making a catch during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs down the field with the ball from Pitt defenders during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Penn State guard Brendan Mahon walks off the field in disappointment after the 42-39 loss to Pitt on Saturday, September 10, 2016 at Heinz Field.
Abby Drey
Penn State linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White pressures Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Pitt defensive back Reggie Mitchell tries to stop Penn State wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins as he runs down the field with the ball for a first down during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Penn State football coach James Franklin congratulates the players after a touchdown during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Penn State cornerback Christian Campbell pulls down Pitt wide receiver Mark Bernsdorff during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Pitt defensive back Jordan Whitehead tries to pull down Penn State running back Mark Allen during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Penn State's Joey Julius kicks off and Pitt runs it back as momentum in the game changes again during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Penn State kicker Blake Gillikin makes a field goal during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki makes a catch and runs down the field with the ball from Pitt linebacker Mike Caprara during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Penn State's Tyler Davis kicks a field goal during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Penn State's Nyeem Wartman-White walks on Heinz field as the team arrived at the stadium for the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game against Pitt.
Abby Drey
Penn State wide receiver Juwan Johnson pushes past Pitt's Terrish Webb during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Penn State alum Amy Bekic and her sister and Pitt alum Kellie Moyer laugh as Bekic's boys play water pong outside of Heinz Field before the Saturday, September 10, 2016 football game.
Abby Drey
Penn State fans Kyle Frank and Rick have a mini bus they have decked out to be Penn State.
Abby Drey
The Penn State Lionettes dance during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field.
Abby Drey
Penn State alumni Brad Waters and Pitt fan Arnold Bernard tailgate together outside of Heinz Field before the Saturday, September 10, 2016 football game.
Abby Drey
Penn State flags blow in the wind before at tailgates outside of Heinz Field before the Saturday, September 10, 2016 football game.
Abby Drey
Pitt fans made a sign against Penn State and cheer for the Panthers after their 42-39 win on Saturday, September 10, 2016 at Heinz Field.
Abby Drey
Penn State cornerback John Reid runs down the field with the ball from Pitt defenders during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Penn State and Pitt fans sing along to Sweet Caroline during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field.
Abby Drey
Penn State fans watch in disappointment at Pitt fans cheer for a touchdown during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field.
Abby Drey
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley throws a pass intended for Saquon Brakley during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen pulls down Pitt wide receiver Mark Bernsdorff during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Pitt quarterback Nathan Peterman hands off to James Conner during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game against Penn State at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Penn State football coach James Franklin talks to a referee during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game against Pitt at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley darts down the field with the ball during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Penn State fans cheer during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field.
Abby Drey
The Penn State Nittany Lion and the Pitt Panther arm wrestle during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field.
Abby Drey
Penn State fans the Mclean family and Pitt fans the Ozaroff family try to block out the opponents logos as they tailgate together outside of Heinz Field before the Saturday, September 10, 206 game.
Abby Drey
Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda, who had his left arm wrapped and didn't play, gives suggestions to teammate John Reid during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Penn State football coach James Franklin walks the perimeter of Heinz Field when the team arrived at the stadium for the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game against Pitt.
Abby Drey
Pitt running back James Conner runs down the field with the ball from Penn State safety Malik Golden during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Penn State wide receiver Brandon Polk darts down the field with the ball from Pitt defenders during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
The ball bounces from Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley as Brian Gaia and Curti Cochran block during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley fakes a hand off during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Penn State defensive end Torrence Brown tries to push past Pitt defensive lineman Calvin Hamilton during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Two Navy T45 Goshawks fly over Heinz Field at the end of the National Anthem on Saturday, September 10, 2016.
Abby Drey
Penn State football coach James Franklin walks the perimeter of Heinz Field when the team arrived at the stadium for the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game against Pitt.
Abby Drey
Pitt punter Ryan Winslow tries to trip up Penn State cornerback John Reid as he runs down the field with the ball during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley reacts to the referees after Pitt recovers the ball from his fumble during the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field. Pitt won, 42-39.
Abby Drey
Penn State safety Malik Golden intercepts the ball and runs down the field in the second quarter of the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game against Pitt at Heinz Field.
Abby Drey
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley dives over Pitt defenders for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Saturday, September 10, 2016 game at Heinz Field.
Abby Drey
