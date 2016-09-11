Fanendo Adi scores, Timbers beat Real Salt Lake 1-0

Fanendo Adi scored the only goal and the Portland Timbers celebrated their 100th consecutive regular-season sellout with a 1-0 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.
In the 12th minute, Darlington Nagbe took a shot from just outside the RSL penalty area that was blocked by a defender. The ball bounced right to Adi in the penalty area, where the forward touched the ball wide, paused, and then unleashed a right-footed shot past goalkeeper Nick Rimando for his 14th goal.
Portland goalkeeper Jake Gleeson made five saves for his fifth shutout of the season. RSL's best chance came in the 65th minute, when Javier Morales barely missed a 20-yard free kick just over the crossbar. Rimando had two saves.
Portland (10-11-18) remained in the final playoff position in the Western Conference. The loss, combined with Colorado's win in Dallas earlier Saturday, dropped RSL (12-9-8) into third place in the West.
The capacity crowd of 21,144 continued the streak that started when Portland joined MLS in 2011. Including MLS playoff games, the Timbers have sold out 105 consecutive matches.
Comments