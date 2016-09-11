New Mexico State beats New Mexico in final minutes 32-31

Tyler Rogers threw a scoring pass to Gregory Hogan late in the fourth quarter to give New Mexico State the lead for good in a 32-31 win over state-rival New Mexico on Saturday night.
Rogers and Hogan connected from eight yards for the win — the first over UNM at home since 2010 — with 5:46 to play after the Aggies (1-1) had trailed throughout the game. Terrill Hanks intercepted an Austin Apodaca pass and returned it eight yards to the New Mexico 27, setting up the six-play scoring drive.
Rogers finished with 205 yards passing and two touchdowns. Hogan had 41 yards receiving and Xavier Hall added 61 yards and a touchdown rushing. Parker Davidson kept the Aggies' hopes alive with four field goals including a 45-yarder in the first quarter.
Apodaca had 115 yards passing with one interception for the Lobos (1-1).
