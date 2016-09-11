Griner scores 21, Mercury beat Dream 86-75

Brittney Griner had 21 points, nine rebounds and five blocks to help the Phoenix Mercury beat the Atlanta Dream 86-75 on Sunday.
The Mercury need either one more victory or a loss by Washington to clinch a postseason berth.
Phoenix (14-17), ranked No. 6 in the AP power poll, never trailed and took control during the second quarter with an 18-0 run that made it 47-29 with 1:25 left in the half.
Fifth-ranked Atlanta (16-15) got back to 53-46, but the Mercury rebuilt their lead to 18 at 72-54 and went unchallenged through the fourth quarter.
Diana Taurasi had 17 points, Candice Dupree added 15 and Penny Taylor scored 14 with a career-high six steals.
Tiffany Hayes had 22 points and Bria Holmes added 14 for the Dream, who fell into a three-way tie for fourth place with Indiana and Chicago.
