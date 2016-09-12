Zhang Shuai advances to 2nd round at Japan Open

Sixth-seeded Zhang Shuai of China advanced to the second round of the Japan Open by beating Eri Hozumi 7-6 (4), 1-6, 6-3 Monday.
Hozumi, a wild-card entry from Japan, broke in the fifth and seventh games to lead 5-2 in the first set but Zhang fought back with two breaks to push the set to a tiebreak.
Also, Jana Cepelova of Slovakia beat fifth-seeded Madison Brengle of the United States 6-1, 6-4, seventh-seeded Christina McHale of the United States defeated Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5), Louisa Chirico of the United States beat eighth-seeded Kateryna Bondarenko of Ukraine 6-4, 7-5, and Kurumi Nara of Japan beat Tamira Paszek of Austria 6-2, 6-2.
