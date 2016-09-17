Penn State beats Temple 34-27

Penn State students participate in "the wave" during a game against Temple Saturday, Sept 17, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen hits his fist against the ground after missing a catch during a game against Temple Saturday, Sept 17, 2016.
Penn State students sing along to "Sweet Caroline" during a game against Temple Saturday, Sept 17, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley holds onto the ball during a game against Temple Saturday, Sept 17, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley dodges a tackle on his way to the end zone during a game against Temple Saturday, Sept 17, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State running back Mark Allen gets tackled during a game against Temple Saturday, Sept 17, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State football players sing the alma mater after winning a game against Temple Saturday, Sept 17, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Franco Harris speaks about the late Joe Paterno Saturday, Sept 17, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
James Wampler, right, tosses a football with Tucker Berzinski Saturday, Sept 17, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Mason Weyant, right, and Brooke Lehman hang out before the Penn State vs Temple game Satruday, Sept 17, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State sophomore Andrew Limauro holds up a sign in protest before the Penn State vs Temple game Satruday, Sept 17, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Tucker Berzinski tosses a football before the Penn State vs Temple game Saturday, Sept 17, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Bricks are placed where the Joe Paterno wall once stood Saturday, Sept 17, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State running back Miles Sanders holds onto the ball during a game against Temple Saturday, Sept 17, 2016.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley runs with the ball during a game against Temple Saturday, Sept 17, 2016.
Penn State Garrett Taylor, left, Jarvis Miller and Kyle Alston kneel before a game against Temple Saturday, Sept 17, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin runs to the end zone for a touch down during the game against Temple Saturday, Sept 17, 2016.
Penn State center Brian Gaia hikes the ball toward quarterback Trace McSorley during a game against Temple Saturday, Sept 17, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley hands off the ball during a game against Temple Saturday, Sept 17, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State cornerback John Reid runs with the ball during a game against Temple Saturday, Sept 17, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State wide receiver Brandon Polk holds onto the ball as he is tackled by Temple's Delvon Randall during a game against Temple Saturday, Sept 17, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State students had Joe Paterno painted on their chests to honor the late coach who coached his first game 50 years ago. Tribute videos were played throughout Penn State game and the 1966 football team was honored.
A Penn State fan gets tossed in the air after a touchdown during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game against Temple. Penn State won, 34-27.
Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin runs down the field with the ball around Temple defensive back Delvon Randall during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium.
A Penn State fan wearing a t-shirt "I love JOEPA" cheers as a tribute video is played for the late coach who coached his first game 50 years ago. Tribute videos were played throughout Penn State game and the 1966 football team was honored.
Members of the 1966 football team, who were the first to be led by Penn State head football coach Joe Paterno watch the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium.
The Penn State football team runs onto the field for the game against Temple on Saturday, September 17, 2016.
Penn State wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins makes a catch for a first down during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game against Temple at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley cuts down the field with the ball after getting the hand off from Trace McSorley during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game against Temple in Beaver Stadium.
A Penn State fan holds up a fan sign for Joe Paterno as a tribute video is played for the late coach who coached his first game 50 years ago. Tribute videos were played throughout Penn State game and the 1966 football team was honored.
Mike Irwin and John Runnells from the 1966 football team are honorary captains with Penn State linebacker Von Walker and guard Brian Gaia for the coin toss on Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Beaver Stadium. The 1966 football team celebrated their 50th anniversary, and the 50th anniversary of Joe Paterno's first game as head coach.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley outruns Temple defenders for a touchdown during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
Temple linebacker Jared Folks stops Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
Penn State running back Mark Allen runs down the field with the ball from Temple defenders during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
Penn State safety Malik Golden takes down Temple's ball carrier during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki celebrates a catch during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
Penn State wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton pushes past Temple defensive back Delvon Randall during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
Temple quarterback Phillip Walker dives over Penn State defenders and into the end zone for a touchdown during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith pulls down Temple's ball carrier during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
Penn State linebacker Brandon Bell watches the game from the side lines with crutches during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
Penn State running back Malik Golden runs down he field with the ball from Temple defenders during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
Penn State football coach James Franklin talks to tackle Andrew Nelson during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
Penn State football coach James Franklin congratulates Tyler Davis after a field goal during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game against Temple in Beaver Stadium.
Penn State guard Brendan Mahon blocks Temple defensive lineman Haason Reddick as quarterback Trace McSorley makes a pass during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium.
Temple defenders try to pull down Penn State running back Saquon Barkley during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen pulls down Temple quarterback Phillip Walker during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda who was injured and on the sidelines cheers for a teammate after a tackle during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley runs to the end zone for a touchdown during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game against Temple in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
Penn State wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton runs down the field with the ball from Temple defenders during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen celebrates his tackle of Temple quarterback Phillip Walker during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
Temple wide receiver Keith Kirkwood is tripped up by Penn State linebacker Jake Cooper and corner Amani Oruwariye during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
Penn State cornerback John Reid intercepts the ball in the fourth quarter of the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
A Temple defender pulls down Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
Temple defenders pull down Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki after a catch during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
Penn State linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White walks onto the sidelines on crutches of the second half of the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
Penn State linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White tests out his leg after being taken down during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game against Temple in Beaver Stadium. Wartman-White was on the sidelines in the second half on crutches. Penn State won, 34-27.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley makes a pass during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game against Temple in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
Penn State running back Miles Sanders cuts down the field with the ball around Temple defenders during the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
Penn State cornerback John Reid intercepts the ball and outruns Temple lineman in the fourth quarter of the Saturday, September 17, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 34-27.
