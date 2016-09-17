Sports

September 17, 2016 10:43 PM

Protheroe's late TD puts Cal Poly by South Dakota St 38-31

Joe Protheroe ran for 217 yards and two touchdowns, including the game winning 13-yard score with 2:28 to go, and Cal Poly beat South Dakota State 38-31 on Saturday night.

BROOKINGS, S.D.

The game went back and forth all night; neither team gained a lead greater than seven points and the score was tied on four occasions. With the game tied at 24 early in the fourth, Protheroe broke a 76-yard scoring run to give the Mustangs (2-1) a 31-24 lead.

Taryn Christion marched the Jackrabbits down the field on the ensuing drive, tying the game with a 15-yard strike to Jake Wieneke with 9:14 left. Wieneke finished the night with three TD catches.

But Cal Poly responded with a 12 play, 84-yard drive sealed by Protheroe's game winner. South Dakota State had a final possession, but Christion was intercepted by Aaryn Bouzos.

Christion threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns.

