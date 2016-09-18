Pujols hits 30th HR, Angels drop Toronto into wild-card tie

Albert Pujols hit his 590th career home run and the Los Angeles Angels beat Toronto 6-1 Saturday night, dropping the Blue Jays into a tie for the top two AL wild-card spots.
The Blue Jays and Baltimore are even in the playoff race. Seattle, Detroit and Houston are all three games behind in the wild-card chase.
Pujols hit his 30th homer. He joined Hank Aaron, Barry Bonds and Alex Rodriguez as the only players to reach 30 home runs in at least 14 seasons.
Ricky Nolasco (6-15) tossed six shutout innings as the Angels ended a five-game losing streak.
Francisco Liriano (7-13) allowed four runs — two earned — in six innings.
