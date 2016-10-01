Penn State beats Minnesota in overtime

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs 25 yards for a the game winning touchdown in overtime of the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game against Minnesota in Beaver Stadium.
A Minnesota defender pulls down Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin during the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won in overtime.
Penn State football coach James Franklin watches his team during the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game against Minnesota in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won in overtime.
Penn State cornerback Nick Scott dodges Minnesota defenders as he runs down the field with the ball during the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won in overtime.
Minnesota defensive back Antonio Shenault tries to stop Penn State wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins as he runs down the field with the ball during the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won in overtime.
Penn State defensive line coach Sean Spencer yells to the referees as Penn State defensive tackle Curtis Cothran gets called for targeting during the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won in overtime.
Members of the Hollidaysburg Area Marching Band sing along with the Penn State Blue Band to "Hey Baby" during Band Jam in the Bryce Jordan Center before the football game against Minnesota on Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Penn State wide receiver DeAndre Thompkins makes a catch for a first down ahead of Minnesota defensive back Antonio Shenault during the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium.
The Penn State Blue Band performs during Band Jam in the Bryce Jordan Center before the football game against Minnesota on Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Minnesota defensive back Adekunle Ayinde tries to stop Penn State wide receiver Irvin Charles as he runs with the ball during the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won in overtime.
The Penn State Blue Band featured twirler Rachel Reiss performs during Band Jam in the Bryce Jordan Center before the football game against Minnesota on Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Penn State safety Marcus Allen celebrates in the student section after the overtime win over Minnesota on the Saturday, October 1, 2016 in Beaver Stadium.
A Minnesota defender can't stop Penn State running back Saquon Barkley as he darts down the field with the ball during the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium.
Members of the Hollidaysburg Area Marching Band play along with the Penn State Blue Band to "Hey Baby" during Band Jam in the Bryce Jordan Center before the football game against Minnesota on Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Members from high school bands around the state cheer on the Penn State Blue Band during Band Jam in the Bryce Jordan Center before the football game against Minnesota on Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Penn State wide receiver Irvin Charles runs down the field with the ball ahead of Minnesota defenders during the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won in overtime.
Minnesota wide receiver Drew Wolitarsky dives into the end zone for a touchdown over Penn State defenders during the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium.
Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry hugs embraces Sean Spencer after the over time win over Minnesota on Saturday, October 1, 2016 in Beaver Stadium.
Penn State safety Marcus Allen pulls down Minnesota's ball carrier during the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won in overtime.
Penn State cornerback Christian Campbell gets taken off the field on a cart after an injury in the first half of the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game against Minnesota in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won in overtime.
Rainy weather didn't stop Penn State fans from tailgating before the football game against Minnesota on Saturday, October 1, 2016.
Minnesota linebacker Jaylen Waters hits Penn State kicker Joey Julius after a kick off during the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Waters get called for targeting on the play. Penn State won in overtime.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley runs down the field for a first down during the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won in overtime.
Penn State defensive tackle Curtis Cothran jogs off the field after getting called for targeting during the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won in overtime.
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki runs down the field from Minnesota defensive back Jalen Myrick during the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won in overtime.
Trainers talk to Penn State kicker Joey Julius after he got hit by Minnesota linebacker Jaylen Waters after a kick off during the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Waters get called for targeting on the play. Penn State won in overtime.
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki pushes past a Minnesota defender during the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won in overtime.
The Penn State student section cheers during the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game against Minnesota in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won in overtime.
A Donald Trump mask makes an appearance in the Penn State student section during the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game against Minnesota in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won in overtime.
Penn State cornerback Jordan Smith breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Brian Smith during the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game against Minnesota in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won in overtime.
Penn State linebacker Brandon Smith and Shareef Miller try to stop Minnesota running back Shannon Brooks during the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game against Minnesota in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won in overtime.
A young Penn State fan watches the game against Minnesota on Saturday, October 1, 2016 in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won in overtime.
Penn State kicker Tyler Davis gets a field goal during the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game against Minnesota in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won in overtime.
Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry talks to safety Marcus Allen between plays during the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game against Minnesota in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won in overtime.
A Minnesota defender pulls down Penn State running back Andre Robinson during the Saturday, October 1, 2016 game against Minnesota in Beaver Stadium. Penn State won in overtime.
