Geoff Wade guides Holy Cross to comeback 38-28 win

Holy Cross scored three touchdowns in rapid succession in the fourth quarter in its come-from-behind 38-28 win over Lafayette in a Patriot League opener for both teams on Saturday.
Sophomore Geoff Wade, who completed 21 of 27 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns in his first start replacing the injured Peter Pujals (ankle), began the comeback with a 20-yard scoring pass to Lucas Nikolaisen early in the final quarter. Wade added a two-point conversion pass, boosting the Crusaders ahead, 24-21.
The crusher came when Holy Cross scored twice in 17 seconds midway through the period. Wade hit Brendan Flaherty from the 7, and the Crusaders' Dewayne Cameron stripped Lafayette's Blake Searfoss for a 13-yard loss and Ryan Smith grabbed the loose ball and ran it in from the 8.
The 21-point turnaround staved off Searfoss' late TD pass for the game's final score.
The rally broke a three-game losing skid for Holy Cross.
