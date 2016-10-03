Aston Villa fires Roberto Di Matteo after poor start

Aston Villa has fired manager Roberto Di Matteo following the team's dire start in its bid to make an instant return to the Premier League.
The Italian, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012, has been dismissed by second-tier club Villa after only a few months in charge. He was hired in June.
Villa says it "decided to act following a run of disappointing results."
Villa, European champion in 1982, is 19th in the 24-team League Championship and two points above the relegation zone with only one win from its opening 11 games.
The club spent about 50 million pounds ($64 million) following relegation to enhance its chances of promotion.
