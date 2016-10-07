State College football beats Cumberland Valley

State College's Pete Haffner runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Friday, October 7, 2016 game against Cumberland Valley at Memorial Field. The Little Lions won, 20-16.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
David Narehood and Kristen Nodell are named the State High homecoming king and queen during halftime of the Friday, October 7, 2016 game at Memorial Field. The Little Lions won, 20-16.
State College's Josh Ruffner and Pete Haffner stop Cumberland Valley's Jake Palmer during the Friday, October 7, 2016 game at Memorial Field. The Little Lions won, 20-16.
State College's Jack Sheehan kicks a field goal during the Friday, October 7, 2016 game against Cumberland Valley at Memorial Field. The Little Lions won, 20-16.
State College's Noah Woods makes a catch around Cumberland Valley's Jake Palmer during the Friday, October 7, 2016 game at Memorial Field. The Little Lions won, 20-16.
State College football coach Matt Lintal yells and celebrates with his players after a fourth quarter touchdown in the Friday, October 7, 2016 game against Cumberland Valley at Memorial Field. The Little Lions won, 20-16.
State College's Pete Haffner runs down the field with the ball from Cumberland Valley's Tyler Sunday during the Friday, October 7, 2016 game at Memorial Field. The Little Lions won, 20-16.
State College's Brandon Clark makes a catch for a first down around Cumberland Valley's Charlie Katshir during the Friday, October 7, 2016 game at Memorial Field. The Little Lions won, 20-16.
Cumberland Valley's Rajkaran Singh tries to pull down State College's Noah Woods during the Friday, October 7, 2016 game at Memorial Field. The Little Lions won, 20-16.
Former State High stand out and current New Orleans Saints linebacker Nate Stupar watches the State High football game on the Friday, October 7, 2016 at Memorial Field. The Little Lions won, 20-16.
State College's Paul Olivett stops Cumberland Valley's Charlie Katshir during the Friday, October 7, 2016 game at Memorial Field. The Little Lions won, 20-16.
State College's Tyler Snyder makes a pass over Cumberland Valley defenders during the Friday, October 7, 2016 game at Memorial Field. The Little Lions won, 20-16.
