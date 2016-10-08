Rosberg fastest in last practice session for Japanese GP

Mercedes driver Nico Rosberg put himself in the best possible position to widen his lead over Formula One title rival and teammate Lewis Hamilton by securing pole position on Saturday for the Japanese Grand Prix.
Rosberg clocked a time of 1 minute, 30.647 seconds on his final flying lap at the Suzuka circuit to beat Hamilton by just a hundredth of a second.
Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was a close third followed by teammate Sebastian Vettel, who takes a three-place grid penalty and will start seventh.
With five races remaining, Rosberg holds a 23-point lead over Hamilton, who is seeking a third straight victory in Japan.
Red Bull pair Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo qualified fifth and sixth.
Comments