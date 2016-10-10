Detroit's Jackson expected to miss 6 to 8 weeks

The Detroit Pistons are preparing to be without standout point guard Reggie Jackson at the start of the season.
Jackson is expected to miss about six to eight weeks with knee and thumb problems. The team said Monday that the 26-year-old Jackson had platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections to treat left knee tendinosis and a sprained right thumb.
"I don't think you can say how it went," coach Stan Van Gundy said in bemused fashion. "I mean, they injected him and the stuff went in him. I guess that's successful."
Detroit opens the regular season Oct. 26 at Toronto, so Jackson's timetable could keep him out for at least the first month. He did not play in the team's preseason opener at Brooklyn on Thursday.
Jackson averaged 18.8 points and 6.2 assists last season for the Pistons, who made the playoffs for the first time since 2009. He and center Andre Drummond form an impressive combination, and Jackson's ability to drive at the basket is a big part of Detroit's offense.
The Pistons signed guard Ish Smith in the offseason, so his role will likely increase with Jackson out. Smith averaged a career-high 12.6 points in 77 games with Philadelphia and New Orleans last season.
Smith has been in the NBA six seasons, and Detroit is his 10th team.
Comments