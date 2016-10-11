County official: More resources needed for Whiteclay

A Nebraska county commissioner says local officials need more resources to address the panhandling and decay in a tiny village known for selling millions of cans of beer annually near South Dakota's Pine Ridge Indian reservation.
Sheridan County Commissioner Jack Andersen acknowledged to lawmakers Tuesday that local officials don't have adequate law enforcement in Whiteclay, Nebraska. Andersen says he'd like to see a regular officer stationed in the unincorporated village with four beer stores, but he doesn't believe closing the stores will solve the problem.
Activists say closing the stores is best and most affordable solution.
Nebraska Liquor Control Commission Executive Director Hobert Rupe says he was "very surprised" to hear Andersen's statement, because inadequate law enforcement could be grounds for not renewing the stores' liquor licenses.
