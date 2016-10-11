State College’s fast start overcomes Carlisle

The State College field hockey team brought its best out of the gate and held strong Tuesday night in a 3-1 win against Carlisle. The game was State College’s final in the Mid Penn Commonwealth Conference this season.
Ava Whitlark, of State College, (11-6, 9-3 Mid Penn Conference) got the team off to its fast start against Carlisle (6-9-1, 4-6-1) with a goal seven minutes into the game.
Just three minutes later, Carlisle’s Emily Zukowski caught a break in State College’s defense and scored an equalizing goal, but Whitlark, with Kelsey Love’s assistance, promptly scored again.
State College’s goalkeeper Shelby Querry and her defensive line kept a stronghold on the game and denied Carlisle any chances at another goal, ultimately saving five.
Carlisle’s Allison Neslund was a strong force on the sideline during the game. With strong stick-handling skills, Neslund was able to push the ball and create pressure on State College’s defense, but the latter team’s offensive line pushed for most of the game and kept pressure on Carlisle for the majority.
State College controlled the second half of the game, with Taylor Love assisting Jackie Snedden in scoring 12 minutes after halftime. It was ultimately the game-winning goal.
While State College coach Chelsea Cummins was pleased with the outcome of the game, she said the team needs “to go harder.”
Although the team won their game, Cummins said she “still would like more offensive pressure, more finishing inside the circle, and just in general more communication.”
“We need to amp up our offensive pressure for the games in the future,” she added.
Carlisle coach Cecelia Clippinger was unhappy with her team’s results.
“Today was just not one of our better days,” she said. “…We didn’t perform up to par like we have been all season.
“Their energy just wasn’t there today, we just weren’t connecting with passes and so we just struggled. We usually do play well together as a team and that has been our strength. When we don’t have that, then you know, the results are what they just were.”
With the win, State College finishes second in the division.
The Little Lions will play their last game of the season Thursday against the Greenwood Wildcats at Memorial Field.
