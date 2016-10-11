Nittany Lions snap 3-game losing streak, beat Pitt

Penn State men’s soccer snapped its three-game losing streak, winning 1-0 against in-state rival Pittsburgh on Tuesday night.
The Nittany Lions (5-6-1, 2-3 Big Ten) were scoreless in their past three games, and improve to 5-2-0 at home this season.
Dayonn Harris scored the game’s only goal with about four and a half minutes left in the first half. The goal was Harris’ third of the season and he was assisted by Frankie De La Camara.
Penn State’s goalkeeper Evan Finney made only one save and Pittsburgh’s Mikal Outcalt made 12.
The next game for the Nittany Lions will be at home against conference foe Michigan State Saturday night.
