October 11, 2016 9:49 PM

CCCA girls make history in win

From CDT Staff reports

BELLEFONTE

For the first time in twelve years, CCCA’s girls soccer defeated Great Commission on Tuesday night.

Great Commission had a 1-0 lead at halftime, courtesy of a 29th minute goal from Rachel Downs. But CCCA tied the game in the 66th minute with a goal from Morhan Bair. Then in the 74th minutes Allison Rossman scored on a penalty kick to secure the victory.

CCCA had 5 shots throughout the match, while Great Commission had a total of 13. Kiara Boughton and Moriah Smith split time as goalkeeper for CCCA, making four saves each.

CCCA’s next game will be against DuBois this Friday.

