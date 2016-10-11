CCCA girls make history in win

For the first time in twelve years, CCCA’s girls soccer defeated Great Commission on Tuesday night.
Great Commission had a 1-0 lead at halftime, courtesy of a 29th minute goal from Rachel Downs. But CCCA tied the game in the 66th minute with a goal from Morhan Bair. Then in the 74th minutes Allison Rossman scored on a penalty kick to secure the victory.
CCCA had 5 shots throughout the match, while Great Commission had a total of 13. Kiara Boughton and Moriah Smith split time as goalkeeper for CCCA, making four saves each.
CCCA’s next game will be against DuBois this Friday.
