October 15, 2016 8:59 PM

Johnson Wagner leads by 1 until rain gets in the way

By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer
NAPA, Calif.

Johnson Wagner chipped in for birdie and took a one-shot lead in the Safeway Open by keeping bogeys off his card in the rain Saturday at Silverado.

Wagner was at 15-under par through 15 holes when the third round was halted as rain caused puddles to form around the edges of the green. Scott Piercy was just short of the 16th green when he told tour officials he couldn't play his shot because of the water.

Piercy was in the last group with Wagner and at 14 under. Pattron Kizzire was at 14 under through 16 holes.

Paul Casey was two shots behind and in the final group. Casey hit a tee shot on the par-5 fifth hole that clipped a tree, ricocheted somewhere and was never found, costing him two shots.

Phil Mickelson hit a wild tee shot on the par-5 18th and made bogey for a 69, leaving him six back.

