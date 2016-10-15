SE Louisiana dominates in 4th, beats SF Austin 58-34

Courtney Rutledge ran back a blocked field goal attempt 72 yards for a touchdown and Jacorey Fuller returned an interception 41 yards for another score in the fourth quarter as Southeastern Louisiana pulled away for a 58-34 win over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday.
The Lions (3-3, 3-1 Southland Conference), who have won two straight for the first time this season, led 30-17 at the half. SFA pulled to 37-34 going into the final quarter. The blocked field goal would have tied the score. Southeastern Louisiana took command then, scoring 21 unanswered points. SFA's Hunter Taylor was intercepted twice in the fourth quarter.
Justin Alo threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns. Juwan Dickey hauled in five of those for 156 yards and two scores.
Loren Easley led SFA (3-4, 2-3), rushing for 169 yards and three touchdowns. The Lumberjacks have now lost three straight after starting the season 3-1.
Comments