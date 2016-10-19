Mountain League cross country championships

Runners from Penns Valley, Bellefonte, Central, Bald Eagle Area, Philipsburg-Osceola, Clearfield and Tyrone take off from the starting line for the Mountain League cross county championships at Penns Valley on Wednesday, October 19, 2016.
Abby Drey
adrey@centredaily.com
Penns Valley's Karly Smith races through the woods during the Mountain League cross county championships at Penns Valley on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. Smith finished fifth with a time of 22:00.
Sunlight comes through the trees as Bellefonte's Brett Pope runs during the Mountain League cross county championships at Penns Valley on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. Pope finished with a time of 18:01.
Bellefonte's Amber Shirey races through the woods during the Mountain League cross county championships at Penns Valley on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. Shirley finished in fourth with a time of 21:12.
Penns Valley's Sammy Gray and Mark Beirly race through the woods during the Mountain League cross county championships at Penns Valley on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. Gray finished with a time of 17:46, and Beirly 17:10.
Penns Valley's Chris Colwell leads the runners during the Mountain League cross county championships at Penns Valley on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. Colwell won the race with a time of 16:50.
Bald Eagle Area's Caitlin Taylor races through the woods during the Mountain League cross county championships at Penns Valley on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. Taylor finished tenth with a time of 23:49.
Penns Valley's Catherine Bierlein comes down a hill during the Mountain League cross county championships at Penns Valley on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. Berlin finished in sixth place with a time of 22:38.
Philipsburg-Osceola's Samantha Bainey comes down a hill during the Mountain League cross county championships at Penns Valley on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. Bainey finished in seventh place with a time of 23:07.
Penns Valley's Rebecca Bierly races through the woods during the Mountain League cross county championships at Penns Valley on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. Beirly won the race with a time of 19:24.
Philipsburg-Osceola's Matthew Shimmel races through the woods during the Mountain League cross county championships at Penns Valley on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. Shimmer finished with a time of 18:34.
Bellefonte's Cole Hovis races through the woods during the Mountain League cross county championships at Penns Valley on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. Hooves finished with a time of 18:25.
Philipsburg-Osceola's Megan Korsut races through the woods during the Mountain League cross county championships at Penns Valley on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. Korsut finished with a time of 24:00.
Bald Eagle Area's Austin Klinger races through the woods during the Mountain League cross county championships at Penns Valley on Wednesday, October 19, 2016. Klinger finished with a time of 19:55.
