October 20, 2016 9:44 PM

Bears QB Brian Hoyer knocked out with left arm injury

The Associated Press
GREEN BAY, Wis.

Chicago Bears quarterback Brian Hoyer was knocked out in the second quarter Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers with a left arm injury.

Hoyer left after getting hit by Clay Matthews and Julius Peppers on an incompletion on third-and-6 from the 50 with 10:21 left in the quarter.

The right-handed Hoyer looked as if he landed on his left arm. He was attended to by trainers on the field for a couple minutes before going to the locker room.

Hoyer was 4 of 11 for 49 yards. He started for Jay Cutler, who missed his fifth straight game with a right thumb injury.

The only other quarterback on the Bears' active roster is Matt Barkley, who started Chicago's next series.

