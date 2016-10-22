Timberwolves waive Butler, Murry, keep 4 point guards

The Minnesota Timberwolves have waived forward Rasual Butler and swingman Toure Murry to get down to the maximum 15 players on the roster.
The Wolves announced the moves Saturday, one day after wrapping up their preseason with a win over Charlotte. The moves mean that veteran John Lucas III has made the team to start the season. That gives the Timberwolves four point guards on the roster right now, including Ricky Rubio, Kris Dunn and Tyus Jones.
Butler was brought into camp in part because of his history of playing for new coach Tom Thibodeau. The veteran likely will get interest on the open market.
The Timberwolves could look to make a trade to address the glut of point guards, with Jones the most likely candidate to be moved.
The Wolves open the season on Wednesday night in Memphis.
Comments