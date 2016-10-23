Penn State beats Ohio State, 24-21

Penn State wide receiver Chris Godwin makes a catch for a touchdown around Ohio State cornerback Gareon Conley during the Saturday, October 22, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley darts down the field with the ball from an Ohio State defender during the Saturday, October 22, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 24-21.
Penn State football coach James Franklin celebrates with the Penn State crowd after the 24-21 win over Ohio State on Saturday, October 22, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State football coach James Franklin argues with the referees about the placement of the ball for Ohio State during the Saturday, October 22, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State football coach James Franklin celebrates with the Penn State crowd after the 24-21 win over Ohio State on Saturday, October 22, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State cornerback Grant Haley recovers the blocked field goal and returns it for a touchdown during the Saturday, October 22, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 24-21.
Penn State fans rush the field to celebrate the 24-21 win over Ohio State on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Beaver Stadium.
Ohio State coach Urban Meyer runs off the field after shaking hands with Penn State football coach James Franklin after Ohio State lost to Penn State, 24-21 on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State defensive end Garrett Sickels and kicker Joey Julius celebrate the 24-21 win over Ohio State on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Beaver Stadium.
The Penn State Blue Band performs to the white out crowd in Beaver Stadium before the Penn State game against Ohio State on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda celebrates to the crowd after a tackle during the Saturday, October 22, 2016 game against Ohio State at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 24-21.
A Penn State fan cheers as Penn State makes a comes back in the fourth quarter of the Saturday, October 22, 2016 game against Ohio State at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 24-21.
Penn State linebacker Jason Cabinda tackles Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett during the Saturday, October 22, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 24-21.
Penn State defensive tackle Curtis Cothran and Manny Bowen pull down Ohio State tight end Marcus Baugh during the Saturday, October 22, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 24-21.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley runs from an Ohio State defender during the Saturday, October 22, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 24-21.
Penn State special teams coordinator and running backs coach Charles Huff celebrates the 24-21 win over Ohio State on Saturday, October 22, 2016 in Beaver Stadium.
Penn State defensive end Garrett Sickels sacks Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett during the Saturday, October 22, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 24-21.
Penn State tight end Mike Gesicki makes a catch and runs down the field with the ball from Ohio State safety Malik Hooker during the Saturday, October 22, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 24-21.
Penn State linebacker Von Walker stops Ohio State's Parris Campbell as he tries to return a kick off during the Saturday, October 22, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 24-21.
Penn State wide receiver Saeed Blacknall makes a catch for a first down in the fourth quarter of the Saturday, October 22, 2016 game at Beaver Stadium. Penn State won, 24-21.
