The Latest: Kluber has 8 Ks through 3, Indians lead Cubs 2-0

The Latest on the World Series (all times Eastern):
9:10 p.m.
Indians ace Corey Kluber has set a World Series record with eight strikeouts through the first three innings. Cleveland leads the Chicago Cubs 2-0 in Game 1.
The eight strikeouts also represent the most by an Indians hurler in a World Series game.
---
8:50 p.m.
The Cubs had a chance to score in the second inning but couldn't do anything after Ben Zobrist's leadoff double. Kyle Schwarber, added to the World Series roster Tuesday, struck out swinging. Schwarber tore two knee ligaments in early April and hadn't played in the majors since.
Indians ace Corey Kluber has five strikeouts through the first two innings.
---
8:45 p.m.
The Cleveland Indians have jumped on top 2-0 in Game 1 with a two-out rally in the first inning against a scuffling Jon Lester.
Francisco Lindor singled and stole second before Lester issued consecutive walks to Mike Napoli and Carlos Santana. Jose Ramirez drove in the first run with an infield single, a swinging bunt that produced a dribbler toward third base and left the Cubs with no play.
Brandon Guyer, in the starting lineup because of his strong numbers against left-handers, was hit by a pitch to force in another run. Nothing new for Guyer — he racked up 31 HBPs this season, most in the majors and twice as many as anyone else in the American League.
Lonnie Chisenhall fouled out to end the inning, with 39-year-old Cubs catcher David Ross making a nice play and getting a face full of padding on the net between home plate and the dugout.
---
8:15 p.m.
Dexter Fowler took a called third strike from Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber leading off the game, becoming the first Chicago Cubs player to bat in the World Series in 25,948 days.
Chicago had not played a Series game since Oct. 10, 1945, when Don Johnson hit into a game-ending forceout against Detroit's Hal Newhouser in Game 7.
Cleveland is appearing in its first World Series since an 11-inning Game 7 loss at the Florida Marlins in 1997.
---
7:37 p.m.
As the Indians and Cubs got ready for first pitch, Cleveland celebrated its first championship in 52 years next door.
The Cavaliers, who made a historic comeback to win the NBA Finals in June, received their diamond rings and a banner was raised at Quicken Loans Arena. Cavs superstar LeBron James addressed the sellout crowd, telling the fans "this is for you." He also wished the Indians good luck as they try to win the World Series for the first time since 1948.
---
7:22 p.m.
LeBron James was busy raising a championship banner at Quicken Loans Arena on Tuesday night, but the Cleveland Cavaliers star made sure to take care of the hometown guys across the street at Progressive Field.
James sent each member of the Indians wireless headphones ahead of Game 1 of the World Series against the Chicago Cubs. The Indians repaid James by having shortstop Francisco Lindor sign a jersey and send it back to the Cavaliers.
The Indians are trying to put an end to Cleveland's championship drought, which is at a daunting 128 days since James and the Cavs beat Golden State in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.
---
6:20 p.m.
An auction house says memorabilia of Yankees great Yogi Berra sold for $493,855 during an online auction, including $159,720 for his 1953 World Series championship ring.
Steiner Sports said Tuesday that Berra's 1972 Hall of Fame induction ring sold for $90,000, a game-worn 1961 World Series jersey for $71,874 and his Hall induction plaque for $36,300. In all, 81 Berra lots were sold.
The catcher died in September 2015.
The auction ran from Sept. 13 through Monday. Prices include commission.
---
5:05 p.m.
Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis' sprained left ankle won't keep him out of Game 1 against the Cubs.
Kipnis, who injured his ankle in the postgame celebration following Game 5 of the AL Championship Series in Toronto, ran the bases better than expected on Monday, and the Indians aren't concerned his injury will be an issue.
---
5 p.m.
Indians manager Terry Francona says he's considering playing Carlos Santana in left field at Chicago's Wrigley Field, where Cleveland will not have the designated hitter for Games 3-5 against the Cubs.
Santana took fly balls in left the past few days, and Francona said the first baseman/DH is willing to play the outfield. Francona said the biggest hesitation in making the move is that Santana has played only one career game in left.
---
4:55 p.m.
The weather is clear for Tuesday night's World Series opener and a game-time temperature of about 50 degrees is forecast, but there is a chance of rain during Game 2 on Wednesday night.
The Weather Channel predicted a 25 percent chance of rain for the start of Game 2, with the percentage increasing to 55 percent by 10 p.m. and 80 percent by 11 p.m.
The Weather Channel also predicted the wind will be blowing out at Chicago's Wrigley Field at 10-20 mph for Game 3 on Friday night. The network said the daytime highs in Chicago are expected to be at least in the mid-60s on Friday and close to 70 on Saturday.
When the Series last was at Wrigley in 1945, TWC said the high temperature ranged from 74 degrees on Oct. 7 to 51 the following day.
---
4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs slugger Kyle Schwarber is starting the World Series opener against the Cleveland Indians at designated hitter.
Schwarber is batting fifth in Game 1 against Cleveland starter Corey Kluber.
Here's the Cubs' lineup: Dexter Fowler CF, Kris Bryant 3B, Anthony Rizzo 1B, Ben Zobrist LF, Schwarber DH, Javier Baez 2B, Chris Coghlan RF, Addison Russell SS and David Ross C.
Here's the Indians' lineup: Rajai Davis CF, Jason Kipnis 2B, Francisco Lindor SS, Mike Napoli 1B, Carlos Santana DH, Jose Ramirez 3B, Brandon Guyer LF, Lonnie Chisenhall RF and Roberto Perez C.
---
4 p.m.
One start made Ryan Merritt a postseason hero, but he's hardly a household name.
The Indians rookie pitcher walked to work virtually unrecognized Tuesday before Game 5 of the World Series against the Cubs. Wearing a backpack, the left-hander, who pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings against Toronto in the ALCS, blended into the crowd as he made his way to Progressive Field.
Indians outfielder Coco Crisp attracted more attention. He was happy to pose for selfies and sign autographs as he headed to the ballpark.
Crisp is in his second stint with the Indians, who acquired him from Oakland in an August trade. The 36-year-old switch-hitter is savoring his second World Series, this time with the team he started with.
Crisp says: "It's like a dream come true."
---
10:35 a.m.
Danny Salazar has made the Cleveland Indians' World Series roster.
The right-hander hasn't pitched in a game since Sept. 9 because of forearm tightness, but after some rehab and rest, the Indians think he's ready to help them against the Chicago Cubs.
It's possible that Salazar, who was picked for his first All-Star team this season, will start Game 4. He might also pitch in relief if rookie Ryan Merritt starts at Wrigley Field. Merritt emerged as an unlikely postseason hero when he pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings in Game 5 of the AL Championship Series against Toronto.
Salazar pitched a three-inning simulated game on Sunday night, the final hurdle for him to be cleared.
---
10:20 a.m.
Kyle Schwarber has been added to the Chicago Cubs' World Series roster and could start Tuesday night's opener against the Cleveland Indians at designated hitter.
The 23-year-old, sidelined after tearing two knee ligaments on April 7, was included Tuesday on the Cubs' 25-man roster. Left-handed pitcher Rob Zastryzny was dropped.
Schwarber was expected to miss the rest of 2016 following knee surgery but was cleared medically to resume playing on Oct. 17. He played a pair of games in the Arizona Fall League and flew to Cleveland on Monday.
As a rookie, Schwarber hit .246 with 16 homers and 43 RBIs in 69 games.
Cleveland also made one change, including Danny Salazar in place of Cody Anderson in a swap of right-handed pitchers.
