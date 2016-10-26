Sports

October 26, 2016 9:17 PM

Lakers pick up contract options on Randle, Russell, Nance

The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

The Los Angeles Lakers have exercised their team options for the 2017-18 season on guard D'Angelo Russell and forwards Julius Randle and Larry Nance Jr.

The Lakers announced the expected moves Wednesday before their season opener.

Russell and Nance were first-round picks in the 2015 draft, while Randle was a first-round pick in 2014.

Randle will make nearly $4.15 million next season. After missing 81 games in his rookie season with a broken leg, he averaged 11.3 points and 10.2 rebounds last year while playing 28.2 minutes per game, the fewest among all NBA players averaging a double-double.

Russell will make $5.56 million next season. The No. 2 pick made the NBA All-Rookie second team, averaging 13.2 points and 3.3 assists.

Nance started 22 games for the Lakers last season.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Fans in downtown State College

View more video

Sports Videos