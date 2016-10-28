Sports

October 28, 2016 1:48 AM

Carter scores late in OT to lift Kings past Predators

By ABBEY MASTRACCO Associated Press
LOS ANGELES

Jeff Carter tipped a shot past Pekka Rinne at 4:31 of overtime to lift Los Angeles to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night for the Kings' fourth straight win.

Jake Muzzin and Tyler Toffoli also scored for Los Angeles and Nic Dowd and Alec Martinez each had two assists. Peter Budaj stopped 24 shots while making his third straight start in place of the injured Jeff Zatkoff.

Craig Smith and Viktor Arvidsson scored for Nashville, and Pekka Rinne finished with 42 saves.

One night after giving up six goals to Anaheim, the Predators allowed the Kings to come back and tied the game twice before losing in the extra period.

The Kings got an overtime power play when Smith hooked Anze Kopitar on the side boards 55 seconds in and had several quality chances, but the Predators killed it off. However, Kopitar found Carter in front of the net for the winner in the final minute.

