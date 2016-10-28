Westbrook has 51 points, triple-double, Thunder beat Suns

Russell Westbrook had 51 points and a triple-double and scored the winning points in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 113-110 overtime victory over the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.
According to the Thunder, it was the first 50-point triple-double since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had one in 1975. Westbrook finished with 13 rebounds and 10 assists and took a career-high 44 shots.
Westbrook made a layup to put the Thunder up a point with 7.6 seconds remaining. Phoenix's Devin Booker missed a layup and Westbrook was fouled. Westbrook scored his 50th and 51st points at the free-throw line with 3.5 seconds remaining. Booker missed a 3-pointer as time expired.
Westbrook was 17 of 44 from the field, 2 of 10 from 3-point range and made 15 of 20 free throws.
Westbrook has 38 career triple-doubles. He scored 39 points in the second half and overtime.
T.J. Warren had a career-high 30 points for the Suns.
The Suns led by 18 in the first quarter, but Oklahoma City held Phoenix to 5-for-26 shooting in the second quarter to cut it to 53-49.
Westbrook tied it at 59 on a layup and free throw early in the third, but the Suns responded with a 12-0 run. Westbrook kept the Thunder in it with 23 points in the third quarter on 7-for- 12 shooting, but the Suns led 83-77 heading into the fourth.
Westbrook returned from a rest with 8:50 remaining and the Thunder trailing 89-81. Four minutes later, his driving layup gave the Oklahoma City a 97-96 lead. Westbrook then found Roberson open, and Roberson's 3-pointer pushed Oklahoma City's lead to 102-98 with 2:39 to play.
Westbrook missed several chances to put the Thunder ahead in the closing seconds of regulation, and Phoenix held on to force overtime.
---
TIP-INS
Suns: Coach Earl Watson played for the Thunder during the 2008-09 season. ... The Suns led 31-13 in the first quarter and 40-25 at the end of the period. ... Phoenix shot 69.6 percent in the first quarter and 19.2 percent in the second.
Thunder: Domantas Sabonis, a rookie, started in his first-ever regular-season home game. He finished with eight points on 4 for 6 shooting. ... Backup point guard Cameron Payne sat out with a fractured right foot. ... Westbrook was issued a technical in the third quarter, but it was taken away upon review. ... Victor Oladipo scored 21 points.
STAT LINES
Westbrook's averages through two games are 41.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists.
UP NEXT
Suns: Sunday, they travel to Golden State to face former Thunder star Kevin Durant's new team.
Thunder: Sunday, they host the Lakers and new coach Luke Walton.
